Vestnik Kavkaza

Bitcoin reach all-time high above $124,000

Bitcoin reach all-time high above $124,000
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Bitcoin prices rallied on August 13, reaching a fresh, all-time high above $124,000.

The world’s most valuable digital currency had climbed to roughly $124,380 around 3:30 am (MSK), according to Coinbase data from TradingView.

As of 1:42 a.m. Moscow time (10:42 p.m. GMT on August 13), the Bitcoin price was up by 2.86% at $123,500.

By 1:55 a.m. Moscow time (10:44 p.m. GMT on August 13), the price of the cryptocurrency had narrowed gains to 2.57% as it traded at $123,200.

Bitcoin rose over 1% Thursday to just above $121,655 after hitting a record Wednesday, driven by institutional demand and bets on looser monetary policy.

The cryptocurrency has gained 31% year-to-date and is up 60% from April’s market lows.

255 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.