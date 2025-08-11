Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to discuss lifting sanctions on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may discuss normalizing relations and lifting anti-Russian sanctions during their talks in Alaska, The Economist reported, citing sources.

While the primary focus of the summit will be resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the leaders are also expected to focus specifically on diplomatic and business ties between Moscow and Washington, as well as cooperation in the Arctic, including on energy issues.

The Russian and U.S. Presidents will meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska at 22:30 Moscow time.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and RDIF Director Kirill Dmitriev will also participate in the summit in Alaska.

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska will will help to normalize ties between the countries.