Overchuk: Moscow supports 'Trump Route' and Washington's declaration on South Caucasus

Moscow supports Armenia’s plans to establish the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity', Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

He recalled that Armenia is Russia's strategic ally.

"And if Armenia believes something is good for them, then of course we support Armenia in the matter," Alexey Overchuk said.

According to the Russian official, Russia supports the peace processes in the South Caucasus that fully meet its interests.

"Of course, within the framework of the agreements that can obviously be reached, some nuances arise that we need to clarify together with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides," Alexey Overchuk said.

The deputy PM said that he will visit Yerevan next week to discuss Armenia’s activities within the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, the trip was planned in advance. It is connected to the fact that a new regulatory act has been adopted by the Armenian government, which contradicts EAEU law.

Overchuk noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was in Russia two weeks ago, will visit Russia in the near future again.