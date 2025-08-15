Kazakh President congratulates Vladimir Putin on Alaska meeting outcome

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the outcome of the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska over the phone, the press office of the Kazakh leader reported.

"The head of our state congratulated his counterpart on the outcome of the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage. In his opinion, the talks contributed to a better understanding by the American side of the Russian position on Ukraine, which can help find points of contact on this complex problem," the statement reads.

According to Tokayev, the outcome of the Russia-U.S. summit was "a breakthrough event".

The heads of state also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of joint mutually beneficial energy projects.