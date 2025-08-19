Switzerland ready to organize Putin-Zelensky meeting as soon as possible

Switzerland is ready to serve as a venue for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

According to him, the meeting could be organized at the drop of a hat if necessary.

"Switzerland is ready to do this even at the shortest notice," Ignazio Cassis said, when asked about the possibility of holding the meeting in Geneva.

The FM said he had repeatedly stressed this readiness in recent months in contacts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The minister added that Switzerland "has never stopped efforts to find a peaceful resolution" of the conflict.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron named Geneva as a possible venue for the meeting.