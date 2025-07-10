Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan on official visit

© Photo: press service of the President of Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit, his plane landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met President Tokayev at the airport, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The presidents are scheduled to hold bilateral talks tomorrow and participate in the seventh session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Today, another significant event took place in Kyrgyzstan. In the city of Osh, the Consulate of Kazakhstan changed its status to the Consulate General, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

