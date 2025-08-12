Ilham Aliyev: Normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan is almost complete

During a visit to Kalbajar, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is almost complete.

At a meeting with residents of Kalbajar, the head of state said that stable peace in the region is already close.

"The fact that this document has been initialed actually puts an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The president highlighted the successful establishment of land connectivity with the historical region of Nakhchivan, noting:

"At the same time, an overland connection with our historical homeland of Nakhchivan has also been secured".

In general, Ilham Aliyev noted, the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, "one can say, is complete".

"And the signed documents fully ensure our interests",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Regarding the OSCE Minsk Group, Aliyev noted its imminent dissolution through a joint Azerbaijani-Armenian statement. The president recalled that the group had been inactive since the Karabakh war despite its formal existence until now.