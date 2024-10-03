Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Baku meet in Astrakhan

© Photo: The Russian government. The 22nd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in Baku

A high-level session the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is underway in Astrakhan.

The meeting is held by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Earlier this morning, a ceremony of laying flowers at the monument to the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev took place. In addition to the Azerbaijani delegation, it was attended by Alexey Overchuk, Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rakhman Mustafayev and Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov. In addition, a meeting between Igor Babushkin and Rakhman Mustafayev was held.

