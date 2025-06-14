Russia and Azerbaijan to jointly develop cruise tourism in Caspian Sea

Following a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Astrakhan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk confirmed that bilateral cooperation will extend to cruise tourism development.

"We see good prospects in launching cruise traffic on the Caspian Sea with the possibility of tourists visiting sea ports and Caspian states. We considered this issue today and agreed to promote the development of cruise shipping, the development of tourism in the Caspian Sea region",

Alexey Overchuk said.

About 1,800 companies with Russian capital operate in Azerbaijan, the two countries have significant success in cooperation in the field of automobile manufacturing, with a number of Russian manufacturers producing these products in the country, Interfax reports.