Australia declares Iranian envoy persona non grata

Australia expelled Iran's ambassador, accusing Tehran of being behind antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia declared the Iranian envoy persona non grata and announced that it is suspending the operations of its embassy in the Islamic Republic for security reasons, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said.

"There is no doubt that these extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil have crossed a line. That is why we have declared Iran’s ambassador to Australia persona non grata, as well as three other Iranian officials," Wong said.

According to the minister, the Iranian officials will have seven days to leave the country.

Wong added that Australia will "maintain diplomatic lines" with Iran to advance the interests of Australians.