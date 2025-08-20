Germany refuses to support recognition of Palestinian statehood

Germany will not support the recognition of the Palestinian statehood, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a joint press conference in Berlin with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"We will not support this initiative. We do not currently consider the conditions for state recognition to be met in any way, and as such, we remain divided on this issue," Merz said.

According to him, Germany would not join its allies Canada, Australia, and France in their plans to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly next month.