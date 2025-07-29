Istanbul Prosecutor's Office to review footage from swim where Russian went missing

Russian Nikolay Svechnikov went missing in the Bosphorus during an international mass swim on Sunday. The Beykoz District Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul will question the missing man’s acquaintances and collect all competition footage, Anadolu Agency reports.

"As part of the investigation into the disappearance of the Russian athlete, the Beykoz Prosecutor General's Office has asked investigators in the Sarıyer district... to find out whether hotels and hospitals have data on whether Svechnikov was admitted to them or left these institutions",

Anadolu said.

The search for the Russian has been ongoing for three days; a helicopter and divers have been brought in for the search, but the operation has not yielded any results so far.

The prosecutor’s office also intends to question the swimmer’s acquaintances and participants, and take testimony from relatives as part of the investigation.