Iran and E3 nations hold nuclear talks in Geneva

Another round of nuclear talks between Iran and the E3 nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, was held in Geneva, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

According to him, both sides shared their views on resolution 2231. The diplomat noted that Iran stays committed to diplomacy and the search for a mutually beneficial solution.

"It’s time the UN Security Council and E3 make the right choice, giving time and room to diplomacy," Gharibabadi said.

The meeting, which involved deputy foreign ministers, addressed issues related to lifting sanctions on Iran and resolving differences regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

The United States and the EU3 countries previously agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the EU3 plans to launch the snapback mechanism, which will re-impose UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the 2015 agreements.

Iran, in turn, threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the event of renewed UN Security Council sanctions.