Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran to continue nuclear program - Vice President

Iran to continue nuclear program - Vice President
© Photo: Daria Melekhova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's nuclear program will continue, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head, Mohammad Eslami, said.

He explained that the Iranian nuclear program is a requirement for the country's scientific development.

Eslami pointed to the extent of the damages incurred to Iran’s nuclear facilities during Israeli-U.S. strikes, noting that assessment of the damages incurred on Iran’s nuclear facilities is being prepared.

Given the security conditions of the damaged centers, this action will naturally take time, he said.

The AEOI chief referred to the latest situation of Iran’s cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog.

"Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA depends on an agreement based on a parliamentary law, which suspended cooperation with the Agency and a decision of Supreme National Security Council", Eslami said.

205 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.