Iran to continue nuclear program - Vice President

Iran's nuclear program will continue, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head, Mohammad Eslami, said.

He explained that the Iranian nuclear program is a requirement for the country's scientific development.

Eslami pointed to the extent of the damages incurred to Iran’s nuclear facilities during Israeli-U.S. strikes, noting that assessment of the damages incurred on Iran’s nuclear facilities is being prepared.

Given the security conditions of the damaged centers, this action will naturally take time, he said.

The AEOI chief referred to the latest situation of Iran’s cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog.