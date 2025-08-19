Libaridian: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia to strengthen South Caucasus

The signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will strengthen the South Caucasus' role in global politics, according to Armenian historian and diplomat Gerard Libaridian in a BBC interview.

Libaridian stated that Armenian leadership should not underestimate the agreements reached with Azerbaijan on the renunciation of the use of force. Years of instability and uncertainty have troubled the region, but peace will attract potential investors and transform the situation.

Peace grants the South Caucasus geopolitical subjectivity, Libaridian noted. Progress must be consolidated to make the region "a political, not just geographical, concept". Regional nations must collaborate to prevent external forces from undermining stability in the South Caucasus.

He also noted that despite the fact that Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev signed the declaration on August 8 in the White House, this does not mean that the USA will guarantee the peace process.