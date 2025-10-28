Kremlin comments on ongoing dialogue with Azerbaijan

Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that contacts with Azerbaijan are continuing. He emphasized that Moscow and Baku are engaged in a dialogue on a wide range of topics, including sensitive ones.

Russia and Azerbaijan continue to maintain a dialogue, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He stressed that Moscow and Baku are currently engaged in painstaking work at various levels.

"President [Vladimir Putin] raised all these sensitive issues, which are being discussed at the working level. We continue our dialogue," Dmitry Peskov said.

He clarified that one of the topics discussed during recent talks between the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, was the release of Russian citizens detained in Baku on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Furthermore, the spokesman emphasized that Russia highly appreciates the results of the results of the leaders’ meeting in Dushanbe on October 9.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev held phone talks. During the conversation, the heads of state confirmed their commitment to developing trade and economic ties.