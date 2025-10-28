Israeli military strikes Hamas weapons depot in Gaza

IDF units struck a Hamas weapons depot in northern Gaza, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Office reports.

"The IDF carried out a targeted attack in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip on a terrorist infrastructure that stored weapons and airborne means intended to be used to carry out a terrorist plan in the immediate term against IDF forces and the State of Israel",

the IDF reported.

The operation follows yesterday's Israeli air strikes in response to Hamas fire toward Israeli positions, despite today's announced ceasefire. Israeli authorities reported eliminating 30 militants in Gaza during recent operations.