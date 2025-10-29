Grossi confirms candidacy for UN secretary-general position

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed his candidacy for the position of UN secretary-general, which is expected to be held in 2026.

"I will be a candidate for the position of Secretary General. It's not a secret, and I think it shouldn't be," Grossi said.

Saying that such candidacy would not affect his current role, the IAEA chief stressed that he is ready to discuss such concerns "with anybody."