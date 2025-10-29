Grossi confirms candidacy for UN secretary-general position

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed his candidacy for the position of UN secretary-general, which is expected to be held in 2026.
"I will be a candidate for the position of Secretary General. It's not a secret, and I think it shouldn't be," Grossi said.
Saying that such candidacy would not affect his current role, the IAEA chief stressed that he is ready to discuss such concerns "with anybody."
"What I do at the head of the IAEA speaks more than words and visions and promises and ideas that I could have as to how good a secretary-general could be," Grossi said.