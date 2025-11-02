Azerbaijan expands oil and gas exports

SOCAR has released data for the third quarter of 2025, revealing an increase in foreign oil and gas supplies.

Azerbaijan sent 6.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas out the door in the third quarter of 2025, while at home, consumption hit 2.4 billion cubic meters.

Data obtained from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) indicates that this signifies an 8.7% escalation in natural gas exports relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year.



SOCAR reported that the organization executed the processing of 1.7 million tons of crude oil and 760 million cubic meters of natural gas within the specified quarterly timeframe.

"At SOCAR's operational facilities in Azerbaijan, a total of 639,200 tons of hydrocarbon derivatives, encompassing oil, petrochemical, and gas-chemical outputs, were dispatched to global markets, indicating a 2.7% uptick in the exportation of these commodities," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan produced 7 million tons of crude oil in Q3 2025.