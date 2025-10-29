Azerbaijan to boost persimmon exports to Turkish market

Azerbaijani farmers intend to expand persimmon exports to Türkiye, according to Gadir Yusifov, head of the Azerbaijan Persimmon Producers and Exporters Association.

While Russia remains Azerbaijan's primary persimmon market, recent demand fluctuations have prompted diversification toward Turkish markets.

Türkiye's inclusion of persimmons on its duty-free and VAT-exempt import list has created new opportunities for Azerbaijani exporters of the orange-colored fruit.

Azerbaijan maintains its position as the world's second-largest persimmon exporter, according to the most recent global trade data.