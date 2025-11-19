Azerbaijan to carry out responsible mission within framework of UN climate summit

Following the handover of the COP presidency to Brazil, Azerbaijan continues to play an active role in climate diplomacy.

Thanks to the trust it has earned among countries during COP29 and the preparatory period for COP30, Azerbaijan has been entrusted with several key missions within the COP process.

In accordance with the Baku Climate Finance Target decision adopted during COP29, Azerbaijan and Brazil, as the respective presidencies of COP29 and COP30, jointly developed the “Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T”, aimed at increasing global climate finance to $1.3 trillion.

The roadmap, presented at COP30, was well-received and highly appreciated by the majority of participating states.

Furthermore, at Brazil’s request, Azerbaijan has been entrusted with leading negotiations and coordinating agreements on a critical decision anticipated for adoption at COP30.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen will lead negotiations on the agreement on the Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement and facilitate discussions among states.