Baku, Tbilisi to expand agricultural cooperation

The Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan met with his Georgian counterpart during a visit to Tbilisi. An agreement was reached to expand ties in the agricultural sector.

A meeting between Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili and Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov took place in Tbilisi, Georgian media reports.

The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation, including the development of trade and economic ties, food security issues, and cooperation in veterinary and phytosanitary fields.

