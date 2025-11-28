Baku and Beijing deepen financial cooperation

Azerbaijan and China have held discussions on expanding cooperation in the financial sector, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said.

"We thoroughly reviewed development trends in the banking and insurance sectors, the principles of risk-oriented supervision, and advances in supervisory technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence in oversight processes," Taleh Kazimov said.

The meeting also brought up chances to build up cooperation between the financial supervisory authorities of Azerbaijan and China.