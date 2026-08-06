Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish president arrives in Saudi Arabia

Turkish president arrives in Saudi Arabia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday for a one-day working visit.

Erdogan's plane landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where he was welcomed by Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, deputy governor of the Makkah Region, Türkiye's Ambassador to Riyadh Emrullah Isler, and Consul General in Jeddah Mustafa Unal.

The president then departed for the holy city of Makkah by road, Anadolu reported.

During the visit, Erdogan is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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