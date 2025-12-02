EU mission to remain on border for as long as Armenia needs it

Brussels and Yerevan agreed that the duration of the EU mission's presence on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border will depend on Armenia's needs.

The continued presence of the EU mission (EUMA) on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border will depend on Yerevan's needs. This decision was reflected in the document "Strategic Agenda for the EU-Armenia Partnership," which was signed yesterday in Brussels.

This information was provided on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

"Work to maintain the EUMA presence for as long as necessary,”

– the document reads.