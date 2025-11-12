Fidan announces Hamas's willingness for lasting Gaza ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Hamas is prepared to take constructive steps to make the current Gaza ceasefire permanent.

“Hamas is showing its willingness to take constructive steps to ensure the ceasefire is permanent,” Fidan said.

According to the diplomat, Israel should demonstrate the same commitment.

He called for the urgent delivery of medical aid and the swift organization of a reconstruction conference, stressing the need for accelerated humanitarian assistance.

Fidan also pointed out that meetings included a possible UN Security Council resolution on Gaza and the idea of an international stabilization force, adding that Türkiye’s views were shared with potential actors involved and that mutual assessments were made.