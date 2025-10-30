Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia and Kazakhstan discuss strengthening parliamentary ties

On October 30, a meeting between the Speakers of the Georgian and Kazakh Parliaments, Shalva Papuashvili and Yerlan Koshanov, took place in Tbilisi, according to a statement published on the Georgian Parliament's website.

The discussion focused on opportunities to further strengthen parliamentary ties, as well as bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, energy, investment, culture, and tourism.

Koshanov noted his visit marked the first by a Kazakh Majilis speaker to Georgia, potentially giving new impetus to bilateral relations.

The leaders welcomed a newly signed inter-parliamentary cooperation memorandum and highlighted the importance of their partnership for the Middle Corridor transport route's development.

