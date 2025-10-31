Georgia not to participate in Euronest sessions - Papuashvili

Tbilisi has announced that Georgia's permanent delegation will no longer take part in future sessions of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, citing what it called “hostile and biased” actions by certain members of the European Parliament.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said it is “categorically unacceptable” for Euronest to “ignore the will of the Georgian people” and to “unilaterally annul elections and democratic institutions of a member country.”

According to the speaker, some European lawmakers reportedly described Georgia’s 2024 parliamentary elections as “falsified” and the current government as “self-proclaimed.”

Papuashvili said such statements demonstrate that the European Parliament has turned Euronest into “an instrument of pressure on neighboring countries,” forcing them to follow a “narrow political agenda.”

He urged the European Parliament to “abandon its narrow-minded political agenda and respect the rules-based international order,” warning that current “anti-democratic approaches” could lead to the isolation and marginalization of Euronest itself.