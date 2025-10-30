Vestnik Kavkaza

Germany to provide over 150mln euro to Armenia

Germany to provide over 150mln euro to Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Germany will provide 152 million euro in support to Armenia, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said.

According to him, of the 152 million euro, 18 million euro will be provided as a grant, while 134 million euro will be low-interest loans, with interest rates just above zero.

The minister noted that the entire amount will be directed toward the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Armenia, the advancement of renewable energy and water systems, and the resolution of several key issues in the country’s economy.

255 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.