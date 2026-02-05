Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis to visit Türkiye

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an official visit to Türkiye on February 11.

The Turkish Presidential Administration stated that the two sides plan to discuss the development of bilateral relations and identify key areas for future cooperation.

They are also expected to discuss the regional and global agenda. A number of documents aimed at deepening the partnership between the two countries are expected to be signed.

The Greek delegation will include key ministers. The visit coincides with the sixth session of the Turkish-Greek High-Level Cooperation Council.