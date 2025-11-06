Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva share posts on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media accounts on the occasion of 8 November - Victory Day.

"The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history," Ilham Aliyev said.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of the Victory Day.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate each of you on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory gained at the Patriotic War! I thank our President, and our courageous soldiers ano officers that belated us by today's celebration as a proud heroic nation! May Allah rest in peace the souls of all our martyrs that gave their lives for the sake of our Homeland! May Almighty Lord protect our people and our Homeland!" Mehriban Aliyeva said.