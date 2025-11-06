Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva share posts on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva share posts on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media accounts on the occasion of 8 November - Victory Day.

"The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history," Ilham Aliyev said.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of the Victory Day.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate each of you on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory gained at the Patriotic War! I thank our President, and our courageous soldiers ano officers that belated us by today's celebration as a proud heroic nation! May Allah rest in peace the souls of all our martyrs that gave their lives for the sake of our Homeland! May Almighty Lord protect our people and our Homeland!" Mehriban Aliyeva said.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva share posts on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.