Iran and Türkiye to build strategic railway

Tehran and Ankara have agreed to jointly build a new railway that will strategically connect Europe and Asia, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The planned railway, approximately 200 kilometers in length, will connect the Iranian city of Marand to the Aralik region, located on the Turkish border. This new section will extend the existing Marand-Cheshmeh-Soraya railway line.

Approximately $1.6 billion will be allocated for the project's implemenattion, with construction expected to take three to four years.

