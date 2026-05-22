Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran proposes freezing uranium enrichment above 36 for 10 years

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© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Al Hadath: Iran has proposed suspending uranium enrichment above 3.6% for 10 years. The country also proposes reducing the level of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

Tehran and Washington continue indirect contacts on one of the most complex issues – nuclear weapons. Iranian authorities have proposed suspending uranium enrichment above 3.6% for 10 years, Al Hadath reports, citing its sources.

Tehran has also proposed its own initiative regarding remaining highly enriched uranium stockpiles by reducing the level of it above 20%, which it proposes to do domestically.

According to Al Hadath, the memorandum the parties intend to sign will mention Tehran's renunciation of its plans to develop nuclear weapons.

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