Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran receives proposal to resume nuclear deal negotiations

Iran receives proposal to resume nuclear deal negotiations
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran confirmed receiving a proposal to resume nuclear talks, Iraqi media reported, citing sources.

Iran received a proposal to resume talks on the Iranian nuclear program. The relevant information was provided on November 2 by the official spokesperson of the Islamic Republic's government, Fatemeh Mohajerani.

"The Foreign Ministry received messages (with a proposal to resume negotiations – editor's note),”

– Fatemeh Mohajerani informed.

She did not name the country that sent and delivered the messages, but added that Tehran would provide more details when the time is right.

335 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.