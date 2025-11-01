Iran receives proposal to resume nuclear deal negotiations

Iran confirmed receiving a proposal to resume nuclear talks, Iraqi media reported, citing sources.

Iran received a proposal to resume talks on the Iranian nuclear program. The relevant information was provided on November 2 by the official spokesperson of the Islamic Republic's government, Fatemeh Mohajerani.

"The Foreign Ministry received messages (with a proposal to resume negotiations – editor's note),”

– Fatemeh Mohajerani informed.

She did not name the country that sent and delivered the messages, but added that Tehran would provide more details when the time is right.