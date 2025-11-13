Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker as it traveled through the narrow Strait of Hormuz on November 14, a U.S. official said.

The ship, the Talara, had been traveling from Ajman, UAE, onward to Singapore when Iranian forces intercepted it, the U.S. defense official said.

A U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton drone had been circling above the area where the Talara was for hours on Friday observing the seizure.

A private security firm, Ambrey, described the assault as involving three small boats approaching the Talara.

