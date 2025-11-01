Israel to intensify attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel announced its intention to intensify attacks on Hezbollah. The Israeli Defense Ministry noted that the group is playing with fire.

Israel intends to intensify its attacks on the radical Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that the group is playing with fire, and the Lebanese President is delaying with disarmament.

"The Lebanese government's commitment to disarm Hezbollah and withdraw it from southern Lebanon must be fulfilled. Maximum coercion will continue and even intensify,”

– the Defense Minister said.