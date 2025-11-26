Jordan invites Azerbaijan to joint projects in Syria

Azerbaijan may become a partner for Jordan in the reconstruction of Syria, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Alqudah said.

According to him, various opportunities are opening up in the Middle East today. The minister noted that Azerbaijan could become Jordan's main gateway to the CIS region.

"The reconstruction and rehabilitation of Syria represents enormous potential. Jordanian companies will not be able to take advantage of such large-scale opportunities on their own. We need a partner for joint investment and work, and we believe that the Azerbaijani business community is an excellent partner for this cooperation," Yarub Alqudah said.

In early August, Türkiye began supplying natural gas from Azerbaijan to Syria via a pipeline running through the southern Turkish border province of Kilis.