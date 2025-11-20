Kremlin comments on need for Putin-Trump conversation

The need for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, as well as the level of contacts regarding Washington's proposed plan for a settlement in Ukraine, are yet to be determined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"All this remains to be determined," Peskov said.

Earlier, at a meeting with members of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness to substantively discuss the 28-point plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by the U.S, TASS reported.

The head of state did not specify the level at which contacts on this issue are planned, nor did he mention whether he plans to hold personal talks with the U.S. leader.