Lebanon ready for talks to end Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said any negotiations with Israel to halt its ongoing strikes on southern Lebanon must be mutual.

Aoun made the remarks following talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

“Lebanon is ready for negotiations to end the Israeli occupation, but any talks cannot be one-sided - they require mutual will, which is still lacking. The format, timing and location of negotiations will be determined later," Joseph Aoun said.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes across southern Lebanon, saying they target Hezbollah militants, weapons depots and command centers. Israeli forces have also maintained positions on several strategic points inside Lebanese territory.

Lebanese officials have accused Israel of striking civilian areas and destroying infrastructure unrelated to Hezbollah, calling on Israeli forces to withdraw and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty.