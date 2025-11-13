Lukoil in talks with several buyers on overseas assets sale

Lukoil is holding talks on the sale of its overseas assets with several buyers, the company's press service said.

It was noted the transaction will be announced after reaching final arrangements and receiving relevant authorizations.

"Lukoil informs about ongoing negotiations on the sale of its international assets with several potential buyers. The specific deal will be announced after the final agreements have been reached and the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained," the statement reads.

The company aims to ensure that the continuity of the enterprises' operations is maintained during the process of selling and transferring assets to new owners, it said.

"This will make it possible to avoid the risks of operational disruptions and interruptions in the supply of energy resources to the countries of presence, and preserve jobs," the statement reads.

To promptly resolve emerging issues, Lukoil specialists are constantly engaging with government authorities in the company's regions of operation.