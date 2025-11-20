Makhachkala-Jeddah route launch date confirmed

Scheduled flights from Makhachkala to Saudi Arabia will begin in two weeks, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.

"The first scheduled flight to Saudi Arabia will depart from Makhachkala on December 3",

the Russian Ministry of Transport reported.

The Ministry confirmed Azimuth will service the Makhachkala-Jeddah route twice weekly, with additional weekly flights from Mineralnye Vody.

Travel time will average 4-4.5 hours.

"In partnership with National Hajj Company LLC, the air carrier offers passengers the opportunity to visit Muslim holy sites",

the Russian Ministry of Transport reported.

The ministry added that work on launching flights to the kingdom had been underway since 2023.