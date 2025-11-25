Memorandum on North-South transport corridor signed in Baku

Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian Railways signed a memorandum of understanding on boosting the North-South cooperation efficiency following the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council.

The document was signed by CEO and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov, and Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Chairman of the Board and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI) Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Trend reports.

The document provides for the harmonization of tariff approaches, the formation of a single comprehensive tariff, the launch of regular block trains, and the improvement of transportation procedures. The deployment of these frameworks will facilitate a more streamlined, expedited, and economically efficient logistics continuum among Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The signing of the memorandum is set to kick off an important step in building up long-term trilateral cooperation and boosting the efficiency of the North-South route's western direction.