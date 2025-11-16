Mohammad Reza Aref: Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation within SCO framework

Iran and Russia are significantly strengthening their ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated at a meeting of SCO Heads of Government in Moscow.

"The SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union are considered international unions with great potential",

Mohammad Reza Aref stated.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government Council is taking place in Moscow from November 17-18 under the chairmanship of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.