Vestnik Kavkaza

Mohammad Reza Aref: Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation within SCO framework

Mohammad Reza Aref: Iran and Russia strengthen cooperation within SCO framework
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

 

Iran and Russia are significantly strengthening their ties within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated at a meeting of SCO Heads of Government in Moscow.

"The SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union are considered international unions with great potential", 

Mohammad Reza Aref stated.

 

The SCO Council of Heads of Government Council is taking place in Moscow from November 17-18 under the chairmanship of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

 

90 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.