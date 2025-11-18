Oil prices expected to fall globally

Experts at Goldman Sachs, one of the world's largest investment banks, predict a drop in oil prices to $50 in 2026 due to overproduction.

According to preliminary forecasts, the market will face an oil supply surplus of approximately 2 mln barrels per day.