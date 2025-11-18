Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil prices expected to fall globally

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Experts at Goldman Sachs, one of the world's largest investment banks, predict a drop in oil prices to $50 in 2026 due to overproduction.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs, a renowned American financial conglomerate and one of the world's largest banks, predict a likely drop in oil prices in 2026, attributing this to a significant increase in production. The excess oil will lead to a significant surplus in the market, the experts believe.

According to preliminary forecasts, the market will face an oil supply surplus of approximately 2 mln barrels per day.

