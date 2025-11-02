Pashinyan: No political obstacles to Zangezur Corridor

There are no political barriers to the Zangezur Corridor project implementation, which envisages establishing transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today.

"At the political level, we have no obstacles to establishing links, including rail connections, between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

Yerevan is actively negotiating with Washington on the construction of the railway, Armenia's Prime Minister added.

According to Pashinyan, Russia will be able to transport cargo to Armenia by rail through Azerbaijan, while Armenia is already prepared to facilitate the transit of Turkish cargo to Azerbaijan by road.

The Armenian Prime Minister further emphasized that the Washington agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan on August 8 open new prospects not only for Armenian-Azerbaijani relations but also for the EAEU countries. He recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent statement expressing readiness to open his country's territory for cargo transit to Armenia, calling it an example of the practical implementation of the Washington agreements.

"Many argue that these processes contradict the interests of the EAEU. But in fact, what was impossible between the two countries of the Eurasian Union before these agreements has become possible after the Washington agreements. This is a clear example of the advantages they offer",

Pashinyan said.

The Armenian leader also mentioned that similar opportunities could be created for Uzbekistan. According to Pashinyan, Yerevan aims to develop both political and economic contacts with the countries of Central Asia, but logistical difficulties have hindered deeper cooperation. These difficulties, however, are being resolved precisely through the implementation of the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"This is a path to expanding economic ties between Armenia and the countries of Central Asia - a fact that has a verifiable basis",

Armenia's Prime Minister said.