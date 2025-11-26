Pope Leo XIV calls on Türkiye to mediate global conflicts

Following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pope Leo XIV called on the Republic to take on the role of a mediator in negotiations between conflicting states.

"Mr President, may Türkiye be a source of stability and rapprochement between peoples, in service of a just and lasting peace",

Pope Leo XIV said.

The Pontiff emphasized that now, "more than ever, we need people who will promote dialogue and practice it with firm will and patient resolve".

He reiterated that Ankara holds a unique position as a bridge connecting the East and the West, and Asia and Europe.