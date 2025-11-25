LDPR party leader Leonid Slutsky stated that the upcoming talks between Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff could be more effective than previous ones.

The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff could be quite successful, and the talks could be more productive than previous ones, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR says.

"We will witness, I hope, a real negotiation process, which, moreover, has every reason to be more constructive than the previous attempts,”

– Leonid Slutsky said.