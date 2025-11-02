Rubio accuses Hamas of looting humanitarian aid and urges to lay down arms

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Hamas has continued to seize humanitarian aid meant for needy civilians in Gaza since the ceasefire went into place last month.

“Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need. This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump’s 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians,” Rubio said.

According to him, Hamas must lay down their arms and stop their looting so that Gaza can have a brighter future,” the top U.S. diplomat adds.

The video, released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), shows suspected Hamas operatives attacking the driver of an aid truck and dragging him to the road's median, before fleeing with the vehicle and its cargo.