Russia, US must discover new opportunities, Peskov says

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the potential for Russian-US cooperation and stated that it has brilliant prospects.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Presidential Press Secretary, stated in an interview with CNN that relations between Moscow and Washington have many prospects for development.

"We must improve our bilateral relations. We must discover new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

Nevertheless, both sides are currently wasting time and money, the press secretary said. 

