Russia and Türkiye discuss situation in energy markets

Russian and Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Alexander Pankin and Berris Ekinci conducted negotiations in Ankara, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The activities of economic and financial organizations, in particular the BSEC, the G20, and the WTO, as well as the situation in energy and raw materials markets, were discussed",

Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomatic exchange follows Russian Chargé d'Affaires in Ankara Alexey Ivanov's earlier reports regarding stable trade and economic relations development.